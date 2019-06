A $49,000 Tesla pickup won't outperform an F-150 or Porsche 911

The last pickup-shaped nugget Musk dropped on the podcast was that the teaser image Tesla fans have obsessively studied for clues (the one at the very top of this story) is actually of the front of the truck. Another look makes us think that perhaps there's a light bar that follows the top of the truck's face, with a long, flat hood that creases sharply down on either side.If that's the case, Tesla's pickup will look a whole lot different than any of the renderings you've probably seen a hundred times already. That includes the one just above that Tesla itself showed off in November of 2017 that appears to be based on the cab of the automaker's semi truck platform. So, to cap off all of this Tesla truck news, we still have no idea what the thing will actually look like.