The Ford Mach E Mustang-inspired electric crossover will be revealed in just a couple of weeks. But for those who can't wait, Mach E Forum has put together one of the best renders yet of the crossover.

The Mustang DNA is mostly apparent in the Mach E's flanks with the wide haunches and Coke-bottle shape. It's also evident in the fastback roofline and slight kick-up of the rear window. The headlights being slender, wide, and mounted high on the front fascia are another nod to the pony car.

There are clear influences from Ford's crossover and SUV range, too. The not-a-grille has the same octagonal shape found on the refreshed Ford Edge. The body has quite a bit of bulk, too, and of course includes the black plastic fender flares seemingly required on all crossovers.

The Mach E will be officially revealed at the L.A. Auto Show on November 17. The company has said that it will have a range of up to 300 miles on the EPA test cycle, or about 370 miles on the European WLTP cycle. It will also likely be available with different size batteries and rear- or all-wheel drive.