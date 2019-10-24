The steady drumbeat of hype for Ford’s forthcoming Mustang-inspired battery-electric crossover continues, with the Dearborn automaker releasing a new teaser video and darkened sketch that give us arguably our best look yet at what will be Ford’s first pure EV. There’s also a release date: Sunday, Nov. 17, right on the eve of the L.A. Auto Show press days.

We’ve recently seen what we believe is the EV crossover, which may or may not be called the Mach E, in heavy camouflage with a squared-off, trompe l’oeil back end. And of course there’s the original sketch Ford released showing the ‘ute’s very Mustang-looking rear. The new 22-second teaser clip shows us the car’s fastback lines taking shape on a digital drawing screen and via hands sculpting a clay model.

The new profile sketch suggests an elongated and low-slung crossover with clear echoes of the Mustang’s fastback shape, a narrow greenhouse, rear spoiler and some interesting quotation-mark shapes in the head- and taillights, both done in threes like its pony car inspiration.

Ford has kept details about the forthcoming EV mostly under wraps, except to say it will have a 370-mile driving range, based on the more generous European WTLP cycle (it’s targeting 300 miles in EPA certification), and that it’s coming in 2020.

Ford says it will livestream the reveal on its new EV microsite, and that it will reveal more information soon. We’re excited to learn more.