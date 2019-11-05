Hunting the wild horse it loves most for custom builds, Ringbrothers included a Ford Mustang build in its SEMA showcase this year. This is the first Mach 1 Ringbrothers has ever turned its attention to among a number of builds going back to 2003. This car began as a 1969 model, dubbed Unkl in its final form by a customer paying tribute to the familial uncle that inspired a passion for cars. The Wisconsin siblings hung home-brewed carbon fiber and steel panels off the body-in-white, and widened the bodywork by an inch over stock on each side for meaner gravitas. Other in-house tweaks adhering to the race theme outside include reshaped bumpers, a deep chin spoiler, slender mirrors, billet taillights, and a race fuel filler on the left rear quarter panel leading to a custom fuel cell by Rick's Hot Rods. BASF provided the unique Big Boss Blue paint.

The interior's been rendered a track-day mission control. A suite of Classic Industries gauges mix it with a push-button starter, billet toggle switches, knurled dials for the Vintage Air Gen IV air conditioning, and drilled stalks on the Ididit steering column. Upholstery Unlimited applied custom finishes to the Recaro seats, center tunnel, and floor.

That scooped hood covers a naturally aspirated 520-cubic-inch (8.5-liter) Boss V8 with Holley carbs and Flowmaster headers built by Jon Kaase. Seven hundred lag-free horses work their way through a Bowler six-speed manual Tremec gearbox and QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft to a 9-inch John's Industries rear end with 3:55 gears. A Flowmaster 44 stainless steel exhaust no doubt keeps the noise loud and proud. Detroit Speed Engineering designed a new front and rear suspension using RideTech coilovers, new front and rear sway bars, and new rack-and-pinion steering rack. At the corners is a set of staggered 19- and 20-inch HRE wheels in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, held back by six-piston Baer Extreme calipers all around.

The car for Unkl will be on display at the Flowmaster/Holley booth from now until SEMA's end.