Nissan is attending SEMA this year with some seriously impressive sheetmetal in tow. While the lineup may be relatively small, it’s full of quality. All the major vehicle categories are being met. In total, Nissan has a sports car, a couple off-road trucks and a wild crossover to show us.

Three out of the four vehicles shown here are comprehensive builds, showcasing some seriously cool aftermarket ware. We’re still not sure which is our favorite of the bunch, but let’s get into them below.

Nissan Global Time Attack TT 370Z

Here’s a 370Z with over 750 horsepower for you. Enough said? Well, we have a lot more for you. Z1 Motorsports of Carrollton, Ga., worked with the Nissan Motorsports team to piece this car together as one of the quickest Zs around.

The body was stripped, acid-dipped, and then the team removed any piece of the structure that doesn’t contribute to faster lap times. Many exterior body parts were swapped with carbon fiber, and massive aero was tacked on top of that.

The 370Z uses a fully-prepped race version of the 3.7-liter V6 and adds two Garrett turbochargers to make the extreme amount of power. A six-speed sequential transmission will do the shifting, and the team actually used a Nismo GT-R differential. All the suspension and steering components are from the Nismo team, as are the cooling systems on the car. It gets a racing Brembo brake setup and Rays aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan tires. This car will also be put to good use in a full time-attack racing season, which feels about right to us.