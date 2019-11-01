We've seen a parade of ID-badged EV concepts from Volkswagen as well as the first ID production model, the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback, which debuted just a few weeks ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show. But the ID.3 hatch is unlikely for our market. Instead, the vehicle that is going to lead VW's electric push in the United States is the ID.4 crossover. We're now getting our best look yet at the new electric crossover, which took the stage in China wearing a camo wrap. (The model will be sold also in China, where vehicles for local consumption will be built by VW's SAIC joint venture.)

Despite the groovy getup of swirling stripes, we can still get a sense of the model's overall shape, which appears fairly conventional — more so than the curvy I.D. Crozz concept from 2017 that served as its precursor, although it's been reported that the model will be sold both as a standard-style SUV and as a four-door SUV coupe. Based on the dimensions of the concept, the ID.4 looks to be roughly Tiguan-sized. The concept features two electric motors, one for each axle, with the front motor rated at 101 horsepower and the rear at 201 hp, both powered by an 83kWh battery pack. VW has not yet announced the powertrain specifics for the ID.4, but based on the size of the battery, we can speculate that the range could be 250 miles or more.

Word is that VW will roll the ID.4 into U.S. showrooms in 2020. By 2022, VW will be building the ID.4 in the U.S. at its facility in Chattanooga.