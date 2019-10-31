When the 2019 Ford Edge was refreshed, it clearly wasn't just styling that was updated. The IIHS put it through its battery of testing and it came out with better results than the previous generation. It even performed well enough to earn the Top Safety Pick award, something the crossover hasn't had since the 2015 model year. That's one tier down from the highest Top Safety Pick + level.

The first area of improvement is in actual crash test results. The driver's side small overlap test improved from "Acceptable" to "Good." This was also the first Edge to go through the passenger side small overlap test, and it again received the top "Good" rating in that test.

Headlights and forward collision prevention also improved. The Edge now offers optional headlights with an "Acceptable" rating on ST and Titanium trim levels, though other trims still have headlights rated "Poor." As for the forward collision prevention technology, both the standard and optional automatic emergency braking systems could stop the Edge before a collision at speeds up to 25 mph. The previous model only offered forward collision warning, not emergency braking, and it was an option, not standard.

There aren't many other crossovers in this segment that earn a Top Safety Pick award or better. Regular Top Safety Pick award winners include the Honda Passport and Jeep Cherokee, while the Hyundai Santa Fe earns a Top Safety Pick + award. The similarly sized Kia Sorento also has a Top Safety Pick + rating, though it has an optional third-row seat.