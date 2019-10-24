Ford has already showed us the Rangers and SUVs of its 2019 SEMA lineup, and today we get to see the Super Duty agenda. There are five Super Duty trucks in total, and their packaging/modifications range greatly.

Various upgrades are coming to the 2020 Super Duty, so that’s why Ford is bringing such a large load of the trucks to Las Vegas. Each build was taken on by a separate tuner company or by Ford itself. Some are much more involved than others, so let’s get right into it.

LGE-CTS Motorsports Baja Forged Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT

What a name, right? This F-250 was made to be the “Swiss army knife of the modern adventurer,” according to Ford. The modular utility bed, rooftop tent and rear canopy are supposed to provide you everything a roaming adventurer may need. It’s been lifted 4.5 inches and fitted with 18-inch Method Race wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires. A heavy-duty Warn winch, auxiliary lighting and a refrigerator round out the most intensive modifications.

DeBerti Design Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab

This massive F-450 is supposed to be the ultimate in workplace trucks, but it looks far too fancy for such a task. Perhaps some rust and mismatched panels would help it fit in on the work site. The modifications made to it are limited, but neat. It gets a full Kelderman air suspension that’s designed for towing. Then they added 22-inch wheels with 37-inch tires. The dually look in rear is properly bonkers with this setup — two wheels and tires of that size lined up right next to each other is quite the sight. Ford goes on to say that the massive number of rooftop Rigid LEDs means you can work through the night, too.

BDS Suspension Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT

Ford partnered with BDS Suspension for this build. It’s designed to allow you to remain off the grid for long periods of time, living solely from the truck. Creature comforts include a hardshell tent, awning, electric refrigerator, two-burner gas grill, propane tank, air compressor kit, power inverter, collapsible table and camp chairs. The suspension has been modified by (you guessed it) BDS Suspension. It gets a 4-inch radius arm lift with Fox racing shocks. The wheel openings were enlarged to fit 40-inch Mickey Thompson tires and 20-inch Method Race wheels. Combined with the 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel, this truck is ready to rock.

CGS Performance Products Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor Crew Cab with Black Appearance Package

This truck is built off the recently revealed Super Duty with the Tremor package. It gets all of that off-road equipment and more. CGS Performance added things like 37-inch off-road tires on 20-inch Grid wheels. The red paint is custom by Akzo Nobel, setting the exterior apart from other Super Dutys out there.

Ford Accessories F-250 Super Duty Tremor Crew Cab with Black Appearance Package

This truck is more stock than the rest of them here — it’s meant to show off the “Black Appearance Package.” Accessories include things like a Warn winch, Rigid 50-inch LED light and Raptor-style side steps.