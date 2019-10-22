Dodge started using horsepower to measure sales when it launched its Power Dollars rebate program in August 2019. The clever campaign has paid off, and the company reached its goal of putting 500 million horsepower in the hands of enthusiasts two months ahead of schedule.

The ongoing Power Dollars program rewards buyers who think big when it comes to their car's specifications sheet. Motorists in the market for a 2019 Challenger, a 2019 Charger, or a 2019 Durango can save $10 for every horsepower their future car's engine generates. There's no replacement for displacement here; the more horsepower you take on, the more discount you'll see when you sign the dotted line. The 797-horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye is eligible for a $7,970 discount, for example, while the tamer Charger SXT with a 3.6-liter, 292-horsepower V6 between its fenders costs $2,920 less. The Journey got excluded from the deal.

When Dodge announced the program, it explained it had put 485 million horsepower in the hands of enthusiasts since bringing back the Charger and the Challenger in 2005 and 2008, respectively, and it hoped to break the 500 million threshold by the end of 2019. Mission accomplished. Putting horsepower in the bargain bin lured a surprising number of buyers into showrooms. Dodge notably sold 18,031 examples of the Challenger during the third quarter of 2019, a record-setting figure that represents a 21% increase over the same time period in 2018. The Challenger was more popular than the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, its main rivals.

The Charger posted its best third quarter in 13 years with 26,060 sales, a 46% increase over the third quarter of 2019, which is remarkable considering its age. Finally, 2019 might end up being the Durango's best year since 2005. As of the third quarter, year-to-date sales are up 6% to 52,622.



Enthusiasts who want to configure the Challenger, Charger, or Durango of their dreams need to act quickly, because Dodge will stop taking orders for 2019 model-year cars on October 23 — that's this Wednesday. Those willing to take home a car from a dealer's inventory will be able to claim the Power Dollars rebate until January 2, 2020.