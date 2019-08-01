Dodge announced an incentive program named Power Dollars, which represents the next step in its mission to bring horsepower to the people. Starting on August 1, the automaker is luring enthusiasts into its showrooms by offering a $10 per horsepower discount on select models.

The Power Dollars program applies to the 2019 Challenger (pictured), the 2019 Charger and the 2019 Durango. It's as simple as it sounds: if you buy a 500-horsepower car, you benefit from a $5,000 discount. The more horsepower you choose to put in your garage, the more money you save when you sign the dotted line. The 797-horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye comes with a $7,970 discount. At the other end of the spectrum, the Charger SXT powered by a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 292 horsepower is eligible for a $2,920 rebate.

The Grand Caravan has 283 horsepower, so it's not far from the Charger SXT, but it's not included in the program. The Journey with the same 3.6-liter V6 engine isn't in it, either.

Dodge launched the Power Dollars program to boost sales, and likely to clear the remaining 2019 models out of its inventory before the 2020s arrive. But the company has another reason to make its muscle cars cheaper, one we don't think we've heard from an automaker yet.

"Since bringing the Charger and the Challenger back to the market, Dodge has put 485 million horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiasts. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year," explained Tim Kuniskis, the global head of Alfa Romeo, and FCA's head of passenger cars in North America, in a statement.

It's 15 million horsepower short of the milestone. It needs to sell about 18,820 examples of the Hellcat Redeye to reach its goal, or approximately 51,370 units of the Charger SXT.