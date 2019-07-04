The 2019 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is a rare breed in the car market. It's a reasonably affordable large sedan with a huge honking V8 and rear wheel drive. You know, the perfect car for this Fourth of July. Or any day ending in Y, really. The R/T Scat Pack is the second most powerful version of the sedan with a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 making 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Only the 707-horsepower Hellcat is a more powerful Charger.

But power is only part of the story. The other part is the noise. The V8 has a gritty, dirty rumble to it. We recorded it cruising up on-ramps, down shifting, and got a few standing revs out of it. Check out the video to hear for yourself.