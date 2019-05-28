2019 Dodge Challenger Review and Buying Guide | Cause we still review awesome cars, too Diving into pricing, specs, performance and photos from SXT to Hellcat

Our review of the R/T Scat Pack and its 6.4-liter V8 engine from when it was revised for 2015. Our impressions remain broadly similar to the 2019 model, as the Challenger hasn't changed that much since then.

A later we got a chance to drive the all-wheel-drive Challenger back at our Michigan headquarters. This includes a broader review of the Challenger as a whole.

Our first drive of the first all-wheel-drive Challenger, including information about its engineering and an extreme test driving it in the snow in Maine.

