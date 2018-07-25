2019 Dodge Durango GT Blacktop | Blacked-out family hauler

We recently spent a day at FCA's Chelsea Proving Grounds here in Michigan, and after we had had a little too much fun driving the new 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit, we took a ride in the updated Durango GT.
New for 2019, the GT gets a new front fascia borrowed from its R/T and SRT brethren. It also gets standard LED fog lamps. The optional performance hood is inspired by the SRT model, with a single air duct and two heat extractors. In the rear.
In addition to its updated styling, this tester was equipped with the Blacktop package, which gives the sporty new flair a menacing edge. It had glossy black wheels (20-inchers) and mirrors, and blacked-out badges on the exterior. At the rear, it had dual exhaust with bright tips. Inside, out tester featured carbon fiber accents, paddle shifters and a trailer brake control.
The Dodge Durango GT is still powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, producing 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's available in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, and can tow up to 6,200 pounds. It shifts gears via an eight-speed automatic transmission. RWD models get 19 mpg city, 26 highway, and AWD models suffer one mpg across the board.
Our brief drive reconfirmed what we already knew about the Durango. It's a fun SUV that feels macho yet comfortable. For a vehicle that size, it really is fun to drive, and Dodge did a great job of making it feel like a lifted Charger. It's got plenty of room for the whole family, but you won't have to check your soul at the door.
Have a gander at the video above, and be on the lookout for more videos coming from our day at FCA's proving grounds.
