BMW is still a couple years away from selling the i4 electric sedan, but new spy shots show it closer to production than we’ve ever seen it before. It’s not even the first of the three new EVs BMW is planning on releasing soon, either.

Earlier this year, BMW explained that the iX3 would be coming first, with the i4 following. Production is slated to begin in 2021 for the sedan, but we’ll see when it finally lands in the States. German car manufacturers have shown a propensity for releasing their electric cars in Europe before sending them here, so there could be a similar wait for the i4, as well.

Production headlights and taillights can be seen on this camouflaged i4 for the first time. LED DRLs in a similar style to those on the 8 Series can be seen poking out. Then the taillights have a frosty red appearance through the wrappings. It’s actually pretty cool looking as is, and we can see the general design of the lighting fixture in rear.

The rest of the car looks a fair bit more polished than the last i4 we spied, too. Side sills are present; it has a full rear bumper, and the body creases are more prominent/obvious in the camouflage. Despite a ton of harsh criticism, BMW appears to be standing by its controversial front grille design. The Concept 4 Series Coupe is a big hint at what the production 4 Series will look like up front, but what will the electric car look like? There’s no need for a big grille, and the camouflage on this model leaves it completely up to our imagination. We can only guess for now, as the car won’t be revealed until next year at the absolute earliest.