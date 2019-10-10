Despite reports that the next-generation Volkswagen Golf was supposed to be revealed this year, we were starting to wonder if that would happen. After all, there was no sign of it at the Frankfurt Motor Show, an obvious place for such an important car to be shown. Finally, though, we have a date: Oct. 24. The timing is a bit unusual since the Tokyo Motor Show will be the same week, and the Golf reveal will be at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg.

To go along with the reveal announcement, VW released a couple of renderings teasing the new Golf's design inside and out. They match right up with the uncovered prototypes we've seen. The overall shape of the Golf is very similar to the outgoing model, but a little rounder with some more detailing such as in the stepped headlights. The interior adopts the low, horizontal dash design that's in fashion now. The air vents blend into each other, and the gauges and infotainment appear to sprout up from the dash.

When the Golf launches, it will likely have an array of gas and diesel engines in Europe. Rumor has it that America will only get the new Golf in GTI and Golf R forms. They could have between 250 and 350 horsepower, more than either current model. If the regular Golf comes to America, expect something like the existing turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 147 horsepower.