Volkswagen might be dropping the base Golf in the U.S.

There is a chance that American Volkswagen buyers will have fewer Golfs to choose from, when the next generation car rolls around. Motor1 is reporting that the eighth-generation Golf will only be sold as the GTI and R variants in the U.S, and no vanilla models or a wagon version will be offered.
Motor1 cites a Volkswagen employee who reportedly told the website at a California event that only the performance versions of the next-gen Golf will be sold in the States — in other words, VW is dropping the standard models and any SportWagen from the U.S. Golf palette. The next-gen car is to be expected to debut this fall.
We reached out to Volkswagen for an official statement, and a spokesperson provided this response: "The next generation Golf R and GTI are confirmed for the North American Region. Other Golf family models are still under consideration at this time."
In 2018, the compact segment fell by 12.3 percent, and there are numbers to back up VW's decision if the news turns out to hold true: the GTI is said to have outsold the regular Golf last year at a ratio of three-to-one, and the performance versions consisted of nearly half of all Golf sales. Base Golfs formed just two percent of VW's overall U.S. sales, with 6,612 hatchbacks sold according to official VW figures. That's not exactly great, and the sales actually more than halved compared to 2017. In comparison, VW sold over 90,000 Jettas; significantly fewer than the nearly 116,000 it sold the previous year, but in this light the Jetta is far less likely to be endangered than the regular Golf. Some 14,000 wagons were sold, which also represents halved sales compared to the previous year.
There's also a likelihood that the e-Golf and the crossoveresque Alltrack will also get the shove, as VW can replace the e-Golf completely with the production version of its full-electric I.D. hatchback, sometimes dubbed the Neo, and the Alltrack more or less needs a SportWagon for it to be based on. For a number of Volkswagen customers, the GTI is the Golf worth getting, and the shrinking passenger car market can make it tough to justify a regular hatch's availability, especially with those sales figures.
