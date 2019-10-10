The compact to midsize crossover segment is getting a host of fresh hybrids including the completely redesigned Ford Escape Hybrid and the new-for-America Honda CR-V Hybrid. Toyota already had a RAV4 Hybrid, so it's one-upping the competition with the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid.

It looks pretty much like the regular RAV4 Hybrid, but the grille is a bit different, as is the chin spoiler. It also has vertical accent lights in the outboard grilles. Toyota also showed it in a new color called Supersonic Red.

Toyota is playing coy with any other details, saving them for the crossover's official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. We would expect it to use roughly the same powertrain as the regular RAV4 Hybrid, meaning a 2.5-liter inline-four engine with electric motors at the rear and combined with the engine. Together they should make the same 219 horsepower. Of course it will probably have a larger battery pack to allow for more full-electric driving. It's possible that battery pack will take up some cargo space just like in the Toyota Prius Prime. But we won't know for sure until its reveal, so stay tuned.