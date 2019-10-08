JLWranglerForums, the same folks who broke pricing on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler range, got the scoop on pricing for the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 option. The third-generation oil-burner will be a $4,000 option — $995 less than on the 2020 Ram 1500 — but will require the beefier 8HP75 eight-speed automatic that adds another $2,000. The diesel won't be offered with Jeep's six-speed manual. The pricing puts around $3,250 between the EcoDiesel and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with an automatic, depending on which trim gets chosen, as Jeep reworked the gas engine price mix to make the 2.0-liter four-cylinder more attractive on some trims.

Production doesn't begin until Nov. 25, but order books are open now. As one forum member showed, the diesel option makes it even easier to push a Wrangler up against $60,000.

To recap, the six-pot diesel produces 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, and drinks from an 18.3-gallon tank. That tank size is just a half-gallon larger than the reservoir on the two-door gas-powered Wranglers, 3.5 gallons smaller than the gas-powered four-door tank. The fuel issue is why the EcoDiesel won't be offered on two-door Wranglers. Tank size is reduced compared to the gasoline-powered four-doors because of the DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) tank, a Jeep spokesperson telling Trucks.com "that adding the diesel engine and DEF tank to the two-door model would have required a fuel tank that was too small for customer needs."

Diesel Wranglers get Dana D44 axles front and back, and a 3.73 axle ratio on all trims. Tow rating and EPA fuel economy numbers haven't been released, but rumors suggest an estimated 30 miles per gallon on the highway.