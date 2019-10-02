Nearly six years have passed since Paul Walker tragically died in a car accident. A lot has gone down since then, but the news today is about part of the late actor’s car collection. Many of his cars and motorcycles, 21 to be exact, are going up for sale at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. A wide array of vehicles will be up for grabs, everything from a Nissan GT-R R32 race car to a 1995 Ford Bronco are part of the collection.

The highlight of this offering is the large collection of BMW M3s. Walker owned five 1995 BMW M3 Lightweights. These M3s were exceedingly rare, as only 125 were ever produced. They had a more aggressive rear wing, front spoiler and an Alpine White paint scheme with a checkered flag livery. They’re truly some of the most “Fast and Furious” M3s you could buy. Barrett-Jackson says it will be the most E36 Lightweights sold in a single auction. No surprise there — amassing five of those must have been difficult. Two more M3s, both E30s are also part of the offering.

Another car worth noting is the 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S race car. It’s reportedly never been raced, so that pony should have a long life ahead of it for anybody who wants it. A bunch of Walker’s more normal cars are here. Vehicles like a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500, 2006 Toyota Tundra and 2005 Harley-Davidson are included in this mass auction. We’ve listed the full spread of cars below:

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete

1995 Ford Bronco SUV

2000 Audi S4

2003 Ford F250 Pickup

2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

2011 BMW Motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

If you’re a big enough fan of Paul Walker to want one of his cars, or just fancy an E36 Lightweight, know the auction runs Jan. 11-19 in Scottsdale. The 2009 Nissan 370Z was a movie car that appeared in “Fast Five,” so that one has some “Fast and the Furious” heritage behind it if you wanted such a thing.