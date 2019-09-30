We recently were able to drive the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover, and it impressed us with its style and pleasing driving character. At the time, however, we didn't have all the vital statistics, particularly fuel economy numbers. Now the numbers are out, and the Venue is one of the more frugal crossovers in its segment.

Hyundai will offer the Venue with either a CVT or a manual transmission. The CVT is more efficient in town and in combined driving, delivering 30 mpg in the city, 34 on the highway and 32 combined. The manual transmission narrowly takes the highway fuel economy win, as it returns 27 mpg in town, 30 in combined driving and 35 on the highway.

Those numbers don't quite match the segment leader, the Nissan Kicks, which manages to get 31 mpg in the city, 36 on the highway and 33 mpg combined, but that's about the only conventional gas-powered crossover (i.e. not a hybrid or diesel) its size that beats it. With the CVT, the Venue just tops the most efficient Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, and Subaru Crosstrek's 30 mpg combined ratings, with the manual model matching them. It is less powerful than those three crossovers, but it should also start at a significantly lower base price.