As has been established, getting a new Ford GT is incredibly difficult. Even when Ford introduced a second round of production and allotments for the 2019 Ford GT, it only added a few hundred cars. If you missed out on getting one of the coveted order slots, Petersen Automotive Museum has another chance for you. It and RM Sotheby's will auction an order allotment for a new GT.

What that means is that you'll be able to order a completely new GT built to exactly your specifications. There are no stipulations on what version you can order, which means you can select it in Hertiage Edition with Gulf racing colors or in Carbon Series with lightweight parts. It will be exactly the GT you want.

Of course, the downside to buying the car at auction means that it may end up costing significantly more than the retail price of about $450,000. But the good news is that all the money will go to benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation, which provides money to school STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programs, as well as help support the care and maintenance of the museum's cars. If you have the means and the desire, you can bid on the Ford GT allotment on Oct. 5.