Nissan North America has issued a recall for more than 1.2 million vehicles due to the ability to change backup camera settings to the point where there is no image in the display. The recall, which was filed with NHTSA on Sept. 12, 2019, includes cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, vans, and coupes across both the Nissan and Infiniti lineups.

Reported by Automotive News, NHTSA recall No. 19V654000 affects a total of 1,228,830 vehicles across two brand lineups and more than two dozen models. It includes the 2018-2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note, Versa sedan; and 2018-2019 Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80. It also lists the 2019 Nissan GT-R and Taxis, as well as the 2019 Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, and Q70L.

According to the recall, it is possible to adjust the backup camera and display settings "such that the rearview image is no longer visible and the system will retain that setting the next time the vehicle is placed in reverse." Although this type of occurrence would be extremely rare and most likely a mistake made by the driver, its real possibility means all of these cars are technically breaking the law. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, "Rear Visibility," says so.

According to Automotive News, this recall is not limited to the United States and also affects vehicles in Canada, South Korea, and Israel. The recall begins Oct. 19, 2019, and Nissan will provide affected customers with a free software update to fix the issue.