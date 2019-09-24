The 2019 Honda Passport two-row midsize crossover has finally been tested by the IIHS, and it earned a Top Safety Pick rating, just like the larger Pilot on which the Passport is based. This is the organization's second-highest commendation just behind Top Safety Pick+. There are a couple of reasons the Passport just missed out on the highest ranking.

The Passport earned the highest "Good" rating in all crash tests except the passenger-side small overlap crash. In that situation, the Passport was rated the second-highest "Acceptable" rating. For the Top Safety Pick+ award, a car needs a "Good" rating in all crash tests. The Passport's headlights also come up a bit short, with the latest models receiving an "Acceptable" rating, while early versions were rated "Poor." Once again, a "Good" rating is necessary for the highest award.

The Honda Passport does feature standard forward collision prevention technology that earns the organization's highest "Superior" rating for such technology. It features an adequate driver warning and manages to bring the vehicle to a complete stop before a collision at speeds up to 12 mph. At 25 mph, the Passport manages to reduce its speed by 12 mph before hitting an object. One final note, the IIHS deemed the Passport's child seat anchor accessibility to be "Acceptable."

In the Passport's segment, there are seven other crossovers that earn the Top Safety Pick rating, including the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Kia Telluride, Jeep Cherokee, Nissan Pathfinder, Hyundai Santa Fe XL and Toyota Highlander. Only four crossovers in this class have received the Top Safety Pick+ rating: the Hyundai Pallisade, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Subaru Ascent.