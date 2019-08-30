For the second time in a month, Ford is recalling the brand-new 2020 Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator for minor safety issues. This recall, which also affects certain 2018-2020 Ford F-150s, 2019-2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks, 2018-2019 Ford Explorers, and 2019-2020 Ford Expeditions, pertains to potentially faulty seat-back reclining mechanisms. In total, the recall touches 550,186 vehicles.

A mechanical part meant for relaxation and comfort has the Ford Motor Company stressin'. Ford says potentially affected vehicles might be missing the "third pawl required for seat-back strength" in the reclining mechanisms on certain seats. Because of this, the seats might not properly keep a person in place during the event of a crash or otherwise.

In the F-150s, F-Series Super Duty trucks, 2018-2019 Explorers, and Expeditions, the recall affects vehicles with manual driver and/or front passenger seat-back recliners. On the 2020 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, rear outboard seats with manual recliners are of concern. Of the more than 550,000 vehicles, 483,325 vehicles are in the United States, 58,712 are in Canada and 8,149 are in Mexico.

Thus far, Ford is not aware of any injuries from the issues. Ford says it expects most vehicles will not need repair, but dealers will inspect the seat structures out of precaution. If fault is found, dealers will replace the seat structure altogether. For this recall, Ford's reference number is 19C07. Contact your dealer for more information.