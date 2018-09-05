2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth will at least look and sound faster

Fiat is bringing a slew of new options and appearances to the 2019 124 Spider Abarth. It's nowhere near as comprehensive as the 2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 refresh , though, with an optional dual-mode exhaust and appearance customizability headlining the changes.

Named the "Record Monza Exhaust," the $995 dual-mode pipes add noise, but not power. We're still dealing with the same 164 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque here. The exhaust changes tone with throttle application — so punch it if you want to hear the little 1.4-liter turbo-four growl. The loud mode, which is only available on the Abarth trim, completely bypasses the muffler, so expect a noise similar to the raucous soundtrack emanating from the 500 Abarth.

Further Abarth changes for 2019 include the addition of an optional Veleno appearance package. This will net you a bunch of red-painted trim including the mirror caps, rear lower fascia lip and front tow hook. Abarth-branded floormats and an aluminum footrest round out the Veleno package. All that gear will run you $495.

If you don't opt for the Abarth, then Fiat will be happy to sell you a "Double Rally Stripe" on the Classica trim for 2019. The stripe can be ordered in either red or white, and will set you back $295. Pricing ticks up $300 for the Lusso trim, and is only stated as "under $30,000" for the Abarth so far — it currently stickers for $29,590.



