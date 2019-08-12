We've seen the next-generation BMW 4 Series in convertible form a number of times, but haven't seen much of the coupe. These new spy shots of the hardtop version reveal that it will be a lean, sleek coupe that's definitely the looker of the pair of two-door BMWs.

The new 4 Series coupe has a long sweeping roofline. It appears to get closer to the edge of the rear deck than the current model, and there's a smoother transition from the rear pillar to the deck lid. It gives it a longer, sleeker shape more like the 8 Series. The window sill also sweeps slightly upward instead of in a straight line like on the outgoing car. The rear pillar looks thicker, too.

Unsurprisingly, the front fascia looks much like the new convertible's. The headlights are wider and thicker than the old car's. Looking closely at these shots reveals they will have the little notches in the bottom edges like the latest 3 Series headlights

At the back, we get our best look yet at the taillights of the new 4 Series. They're much slimmer and graceful than the current car's chunkier units. Having the thicker part of the lights drop down instead of rise up also helps make the car look lower than it actually is.

We're expecting the new 4 Series in both coupe and convertible forms to be revealed within the year. That will probably make them 2021 models. Expect them to be offered with the turbo four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines from the 3 Series.