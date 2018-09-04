BMW 4 Series Convertible spied with a soft top

BMW is switching from a hardtop to a soft top for the next generation 4 Series Convertible based on these spy shots. This follows the trend of other new BMW convertibles to come out with soft tops: the Z4 and 8 Series Convertible.
Back in 2007, the 3 Series convertible switched to a hardtop and has stuck with it ever since. It appears as though the tide has changed in Munich, and soft tops are back in style. As for the rest of the car, it's tough to get much out of it due to the extensive camouflage.
One positive we net from the change is weight savings. Fabric is always lighter than metal roof panels, and for the nostalgic types, it offers a classic convertible look. It doesn't exactly resemble a mini 8 Series, but the low-slung appearance looks to have a slightly longer rear overhang. The grille is barely visible in there, but if we had to guess, it appears to resemble a smaller version of the new Z4's kidney design.
Both the new 3 Series and 4 Series are expected to be built on BMW's new CLAR modular platform, so expect a reduction in weight from that, too. We don't imagine BMW will stray too far from the current four-cylinder and six-cylinder lineups it offers on the 4 Series, but more power from those is always a safe bet.
