2020 BMW 4 Series convertible spied on the road

Last seen in September, the new BMW 4 Series convertible has been spied out in the open instead of aboard a car hauler — though with the roof still closed, as expected in late December. As seen earlier, the folding hardtop has been replaced with a more "classic" fabric roof, which comes with the benefits of simplicity and lighter weight. The 2014-on F33 model 4 Series had a more coupe-like solution, which also compromised the luggage space more than would a soft top alternative.
There's a look inside, too, with the dashboard covered so heavily that it's virtually indistinguishable from the new 3 Series interior, or, say, the Toyota Supra which will also share the BMWs' drivetrain. Next to the parking brake switch one can spot the controls for the folding roof.
The camouflage is still rather heavy, but the looks are likely to take a page from Z4 design sketches to decorate 3 Series ingredients, including the honeycomb pattern visible in the kidney grilles.When the G23 series cars debut in 2020, based on the CLAR modular platform, they are expected to be powered by both four- and six-cylinder engine options, as well as a plug-in hybrid version. Still, on this test mule we can see twin exhaust pipes.
