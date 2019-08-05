The 2019 Toyota RAV4 has impressed us with aggressive styling and pleasant driving dynamics. And now the completely redesigned small crossover impresses with safety, too, as it just received the IIHS' highest rating: Top Safety Pick +.

The RAV4 earned this safety commendation after returning the best "Good" results in every crash test including both small overlap front crashes. The front crash prevention system, which is standard on all versions of the RAV4, gives adequate warning and can stop the vehicle from hitting an object at speeds of up to 25 mph. And as an added bonus, child seat LATCH anchor access gets the "Good +" rating for easy access and extra anchors.

The one caveat to the RAV4's rating is that, like many other vehicles, it applies only to models with optional headlights. Only the adaptive LED projector lights on the Hybrid Limited model earned the "Good" rating. The LED reflector lights on all non-hybrid models and the Hybrid LE trim received the second lowest rating of "Marginal" and the Hybrid XLE, Hybrid XSE and Hybrid Limited trims got the lowest score of "Poor." But all the high scores for crash safety, automatic emergency braking and seat anchor access apply to all versions of the RAV4.

With the RAV4 earning the Top Safety Pick + rating, it becomes one of six small crossovers with the rating. Among direct competitors, the Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Hyundai Tucson have the same rating, and also have similar headlight asterisks. The Hyundai Kona, a smaller crossover, and the Volvo XC40, a more expensive crossover, also get the Top Safety Pick + rating.