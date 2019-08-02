Alfa Romeo has a refresh coming down the pipeline for the Stelvio crossover soon, and our spy photographer just caught it testing out in the wild. The white Stelvio in partial camouflage seen here isn’t hiding a whole lot, though. From what we can tell, nothing much has changed on the outside compared to the car we can buy now.

Swirly wrappings cover both the front bumper and lower rear fascia. Despite us not being able to discern any differences between this one and the 2019 Stelvio, the camouflage could be hiding some minor tweaks. Or perhaps the changes aren’t present in this test car, and it’s being used as a powertrain mule of sorts. There are rumors that Alfa will add some form of electrification to the Stelvio in this lifecycle. Whether that’s a 48-volt mild-hybrid system or something as involved as a plug-in hybrid, we can’t know for sure yet.

The interior does reveal a couple of the smallest changes. Alfa isn’t giving it a whole new look, but a couple things get moved around or reshaped. The electronic parking brake has moved up to an easier-to-reach position next to the shifter. There’s some sort of module to the right of the shifter that looks like it’s missing something — that module is not present in the current car. Then, Alfa reshaped the center armrest. Hopefully that means there’s a little bit more utility in store for the center console and armrest area. Like we said, there’s nothing revolutionary here.

As the Stelvio was introduced as a 2018 model year crossover here, we don’t expect the refresh to be hitting us until the 2021 model year at the earliest. If Alfa feels like moving things along, there could be a reveal for the mid-cycle refresh next year sometime.