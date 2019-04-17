Alfa Romeo limits Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING editions to 110 units

The 505-horsepower Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the 505-horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio are two of the most exclusive, powerful, and attractive four-door vehicles on the market. In the past, they've both set records at Germany's Nürburgring, and Alfa has created limited-edition packages to honor the spirit of the legendary racetrack. The NRING-edition cars will be limited to 110 total examples.
If this sounds familiar, it's because the idea is not new. In June of 2018, Alfa Romeo announced NRING packages for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. At the time, we believed the special-editions would not be coming to America; turns out we were incorrect.
The tweaks start with the paint, as the NRING cars are only available in matte Circuito Gray. As its association with motorsport and racing continues, carbon fiber has been applied to the mirror caps, the "V scudetto" front grille, the roof on the Giulia, and the side sills on the Stelvio. Red brake calipers with white scrip hide behind dark 19-inch wheels on the Giulia and 20-inch wheels on the Stelvio. The Stelvio also gets a dual-pane sunroof.
Inside, Alfa Romeo added a carbon fiber steering wheel, a carbon fiber shifter bezel, a serial number badge on the passenger dash, and red and black leather with red contrast stitching on the seats. Light-up carbon fiber side sills are applied to the Giulia, and carbon fiber Sparco racing seats are optional on both cars.
The NRING cars also come with the convenience package, the driver assistance dynamic package, and the premium alarm system. Unfortunately, there's no mention of the "Welcome Kit" the other markets got, which is a bummer. Who doesn't want racing gloves, a jacket, and a scale model?
Alfa Romeo lists the 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING at $91,485 with destination, which is $15,895 more than the Giulia Quad's $75,590 starting price. The Stelvio NRING is $97,485, also up $15,895 from the $81,590 starting price. Only 55 examples of each car will be built.
