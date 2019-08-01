Prices are going up for the body-on-frame 2020 Toyota trucks. Toyota released pricing documents on its press site telling us the price of models like the Tundra, Sequoia and 4Runner among other models.

The lightly refreshed 4Runner appears to have raked in one of the largest price increases across trim levels. CarsDirect noticed the pricing documents initially. A base 2020 4Runner is now $37,140 after the $1,120 destination charge, which is $735 more than last year. Hop up to a TRD Off-Road, and the gap increases to $1,280, at $43,590. Then, a 2020 TRD Pro is a big $2,975 step up at $50,885. Keep in mind that Toyota did improve the off-roader for 2020 — you can read our review of the new SUV here.

Next up is the Sequoia. The cheapest four-wheel-drive Sequoia will now run you $54,525, which is a $955 increase from last year. Step up to the top-level Platinum trim, and the 2020 Sequoia is $1,255 more than the 2019 at $70,565. The model we were most curious about for 2020 is the new TRD Pro. Toyota didn’t offer this hardcore off-roading model previously, but now you can get the package on your massive Toyota SUV. Pricing starts at $65,425 on the TRD Pro, which places it just above the Limited and below the Platinum. That steep MSRP also makes it the most expensive of all the TRD Pro models, surpassing the pricey Tundra by a wide margin.

The last Toyota price and equipment change we’ll share with you here is 2020 Tundra pricing. Of note, Toyota is dropping the base 4.6-liter V8 from the lineup — we confirmed with the company — which means every Tundra will come equipped with the larger 5.7-liter V8. The 4.6 was previously only available on the cheaper SR and SR5 trims, which means these trucks are getting more expensive. The 2019 Tundra SR started at $33,265, whereas the 2020 is $35,020. Stepping up to a 2020 Platinum will run you $53,270, whereas the 2019 Platinum was a grand cheaper at $52,275. The TRD Pro Crewmax saw the biggest comparable increase of them all, going up $2,885 for the 2020 model year. However, Toyota introduced a double cab version of the TRD Pro for 2020 with a lower price. This one starts at $50,100, which is cheaper than the 2019 truck.

We’re still lacking pricing for the updated 2020 Tacoma, but that should be coming soon.