2020 Toyota Tacoma sports lots of new tech features at Chicago Auto Show

Toyota just showed off what amounts to a mid-cycle refresh for the midsize Tacoma pickup at the Chicago Auto Show. Having been thoroughly redesigned for the 2016 model year, the 2020 Tacoma enjoys slightly different styling up front and a bevy of tech/comfort improvements. Nearly every trim level of the 2020 Tacoma will be getting a new grille and set of wheels. It's a minor change, but perhaps they're working off the old mantra, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The Tacoma has been the top seller in the segment for 14 years running.
A new infotainment system sits in the center of the dash now, with functionality for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even Amazon Alexa. The SR trim will have a seven-inch infotainment screen, while SR5 trucks and above get the eight-inch unit. Every new Tacoma (except for manual transmission trucks) will get an upgraded JBL audio system to go along with the new screens. For your comfort, Toyota has added a power adjustable driver seat to most grades of the Tacoma — they were previously manual all around. If you opt for the TRD Sport or above, you'll get keyless entry. LED headlights come standard on the luxury-oriented Limited, while the lamps are optional on the TRD Sport trim.
Toyota brought changes to the TRD Pro for those who want the ultimate in off-road capability, as well. Exclusive sequential LED/DRL headlamps look mighty cool. You get different 16-inch wheels and black-insert taillights, along with a new Army Green color option to round out the exterior. Those new wheels are four pounds lighter than before, which prompted tuning changes to the Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks and springs. It probably won't mean much out on the trail, but it's always good to see improvement.
The Tacoma is adding cameras to the off-roading experience, too, with its new Panoramic View Monitor and Multi Terrain Monitor as standard features for the TRD Pro. These systems consist of cameras to see the terrain around you from every angle. There's even a camera pointed down, so you can see the ground directly under the truck. This should hopefully prevent any unnecessary damage while traversing through rough terrain. All the added luxury from the other trims like the power seat and infotainment comes standard on the TRD Pro, as well.
In case you were wondering, the same powertrains as before carry over to the refreshed truck. This means a 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque is standard. Our preference is the 3.5-liter V6 with 278 horses and 265 pound-feet of torque. Thankfully, you can still pair the six-speed manual transmission with the V6. A six-speed automatic is standard, otherwise.
Toyota hasn't said when the 2020 Tacoma will hit dealers, nor do we know of any pricing adjustments. However, we expect the 2020 model year truck either this summer or fall. When it does go on sale, the midsize truck market will be a bit more crowded, with the Ford Ranger now for sale and the Jeep Gladiator on its way.
