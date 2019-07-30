Audi has announced full specifications and pricing information for the 2020 S7. The fastback slots above the second-generation A7 introduced in 2018, but it will give up its flagship status and live on as a mid-range model when the mighty RS 7 returns to the lineup.

The S7 will arrive in American showrooms surfing the downsizing wave sweeping across the automotive industry. While the last-generation model used a 4.0-liter V8 strapped with a pair of turbochargers, the 2020 variant packs a 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbocharged to 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Audi pegs its zero-to-60-mph time at 4.5 seconds, meaning it's a tenth of a second slower than the 2020 S6 equipped with the same engine.

The six is also found in Audi's RS 5, and it makes up part of the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid's powertrain. In this application, it receives a 48-volt electric compressor that pumps air into the engine while the turbochargers spool up. This technology eliminates turbo lag by increasing low-end torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission channels the V6's output to the four wheels via Audi's time-tested Quattro all-wheel drive system.

An adaptive air suspension and bigger brakes allow enthusiasts to take advantage of the 109 extra horses the S7 offers over the A7. Audi created several optional equipment packages that make the S7 more engaging to drive; the S Sport package notably bundles four-wheel steering technology, a differential that enables torque vectoring, and a sport exhaust system. The list of options also includes a more aggressive suspension tuned with a bigger focus on performance than comfort.

The S7 looks sportier than the A7 it's based on; Audi told Autoblog it pushed its design department to create more muscular-looking S-badged models due to popular demand. Up front, it wears a model-specific bumper with bigger air dams and aluminum-look inserts, plus an updated grille with double slats. Walk around back, look down, and you'll notice an air diffuser framed by two pairs of oval exhaust tips. And 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped by summer performance tires come standard.

Technology is the new measuring stick in the luxury car segment, and Audi equipped the S7 accordingly. The driver faces a digital, configurable instrument cluster called Virtual Cockpit. Two additional screens measuring 10.1 inches and 8.6 inches, respectively, display the MMI Touch Response infotainment software. Four-zone automatic climate control, a top-view camera system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a long list of electronic driving aids also come standard.

Audi is dividing the 2020 S7 lineup into two trim levels. The Premium Plus model starts at $84,895, while the Prestige carries a base price of $90,495. Both figures include the mandatory $995 destination charge.