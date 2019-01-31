2019 Audi A7 Drivers' Notes Review | Tastemaker

-
Engine3.0L Turbo-V6
-
Power335 HP / 369 LB-FT
-
Transmission7-Speed DCT
-
0-60 Time5.2 Seconds
-
Top Speed130 MPH
-
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
-
Engine PlacementFront
-
Curb Weight4,332 LBS
-
Cargo24.9 CU-FT
-
MPG22 City / 29 Highway
-
Warranty4 Year / 50,000 Mile
-
Base Price$68,995
-
As Tested Price$85,240
Our Triton Blue Metallic tester was loaded with a number of options, the most expensive of which is the $8,300 Prestige package. It adds an updated MMI infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, HD matrix headlights, acoustic class, a heads-up display and more. Other options include $3,200 for the contour seating package, $600 for heated seats and steering wheel, and $800 for 20-inch wheels. All in, the car stickered for $85,240.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The A7 remains Audi's tastemaker. The long, flowing hatch gives this four-door a more elegant vibe than the A6 or A8. That's why it remains my favorite in the Audi sedan stable. Inside, it's quiet, refined and even soothing. We've been in a few large Audis lately. The powertrains are silky. The infotainment systems are gorgeous yet useable. And the driving dynamics are relaxed, though you will notice Audi's sporting vibes seeping to the surface. Regardless of size or price, the A7 is the best looking, to my eye.
Manager, Production, Eddie Sabatini: Due to heavy snowfall over the weekend, I only took the A7 out of the garage once for supplies. The Quattro all-wheel drive handled the ice, slop and thick embankments of snow still left in the grocery store parking lot with relative ease. This car — like most Audis — is massively comfortable. It looks great overall, though I'm not a fan of the fastback roofline here. However, the hatchback practicality is nice.
Associate Editor Reese Counts: I know sedans and hatchback sales are falling in the wide wake of crossover sales, but damn if Audi's latest trifecta of four-doors — the A6, A7 and A8 — aren't some of the best cars I've driven in a while. I've always been a big fan of the A7 in particular, with its sleek fastback styling and roomy interior. The 2019 A7's exterior is killer, though I'm still not sure I like it better than the outgoing model. I'll reserve full judgement until I see the S7 and RS7 sport models. The lines are sharp and handsome, and I dig the full-width LED taillights. The new interior, too, is a looker. I'm a big fan of what Audi has been doing for the past several years, and the new design is both clean and handsome.
I like the way it drives, too. It's quick, quiet and comfortable. The steering is a bit dead, but so what? If you really care about that sort of stuff, wait for the S7. Like Eddie, the weather (freezing rain!) prevented me from getting as much seat time as I would have liked, but initial impressions were promising.
