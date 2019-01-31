Quick Spin

2019 Audi A7 Drivers' Notes Review | Tastemaker

Audi's sleek hatch is as stylish as ever

Jan 31st 2019 at 8:30AM
  Image Credit: Audi
Autoblog Rating
N/A

Industry
N/A
  • Engine
    3.0L Turbo-V6
  • Power
    335 HP / 369 LB-FT
  • Transmission
    7-Speed DCT
  • 0-60 Time
    5.2 Seconds
  • Top Speed
    130 MPH
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Engine Placement
    Front
  • Curb Weight
    4,332 LBS
  • Cargo
    24.9 CU-FT
  • MPG
    22 City / 29 Highway
  • Warranty
    4 Year / 50,000 Mile
  • Base Price
    $68,995
  • As Tested Price
    $85,240
View All Specs
The 2019 Audi A7 is a large sportback that slots between the midsize A6 and full-size A8 sedans. Like its predecessor — a model that hit the market back in 2010 — it's a stylish car that doesn't skimp on practicality thanks to the rear hatch. It's roomy inside, too, and packs a design that apes quite a bit from the larger A8. That's no bad thing, as Audi has some of the best interiors on the market. Power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Our Triton Blue Metallic tester was loaded with a number of options, the most expensive of which is the $8,300 Prestige package. It adds an updated MMI infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, HD matrix headlights, acoustic class, a heads-up display and more. Other options include $3,200 for the contour seating package, $600 for heated seats and steering wheel, and $800 for 20-inch wheels. All in, the car stickered for $85,240.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The A7 remains Audi's tastemaker. The long, flowing hatch gives this four-door a more elegant vibe than the A6 or A8. That's why it remains my favorite in the Audi sedan stable. Inside, it's quiet, refined and even soothing. We've been in a few large Audis lately. The powertrains are silky. The infotainment systems are gorgeous yet useable. And the driving dynamics are relaxed, though you will notice Audi's sporting vibes seeping to the surface. Regardless of size or price, the A7 is the best looking, to my eye.

Manager, Production, Eddie Sabatini: Due to heavy snowfall over the weekend, I only took the A7 out of the garage once for supplies. The Quattro all-wheel drive handled the ice, slop and thick embankments of snow still left in the grocery store parking lot with relative ease. This car — like most Audis — is massively comfortable. It looks great overall, though I'm not a fan of the fastback roofline here. However, the hatchback practicality is nice.

Associate Editor Reese Counts: I know sedans and hatchback sales are falling in the wide wake of crossover sales, but damn if Audi's latest trifecta of four-doors — the A6, A7 and A8 — aren't some of the best cars I've driven in a while. I've always been a big fan of the A7 in particular, with its sleek fastback styling and roomy interior. The 2019 A7's exterior is killer, though I'm still not sure I like it better than the outgoing model. I'll reserve full judgement until I see the S7 and RS7 sport models. The lines are sharp and handsome, and I dig the full-width LED taillights. The new interior, too, is a looker. I'm a big fan of what Audi has been doing for the past several years, and the new design is both clean and handsome.

I like the way it drives, too. It's quick, quiet and comfortable. The steering is a bit dead, but so what? If you really care about that sort of stuff, wait for the S7. Like Eddie, the weather (freezing rain!) prevented me from getting as much seat time as I would have liked, but initial impressions were promising.

