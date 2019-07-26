The Audi S6 got its papers for our shores, bringing with it a new engine producing the same horsepower but more torque than before. Instead of the erstwhile twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 — and instead of the diesel option available in Europe — we get a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft, which is 37 lb-ft over the 2018 S6. The V6 fills a wider torque curve and gets assist from a 48-volt mild hybrid system that powers electric compressors in the turbos. Getting up to speed in just 250 milliseconds and able to spin to 70,000 rpm, Audi says lag is no more. Jettisoning the former seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for an eight-speed torque-converter auto, the dash to 60 miles per hour takes 4.4 seconds. That's likely a conservative figure, but lines up with the stat on the previous model.

The wider torque band can be apportioned more flexibly between axles. The standard Quattro programming sends 60 percent of engine's twist to the rear, but can send as much as 85 percent to the stern or as little as 30 percent. The S6 comes with brake-based torque vectoring, although a sport differential can be optioned for the rear axle. An S sport package adds dynamic all-wheel steering, and buyers that have gone that far can option an adaptive sport suspension as well. On the frugal side, the mild hybrid system juices an 8-kWh battery under the trunk, and the S6 can coast for 40 seconds.

Identifying traits don't stray from the formula, meaning S badging, a double-slat grille, sculpted S bumpers, aluminum-look trim pieces from the front splitter to the outside mirror caps, quad pipes and a rear diffuser in black chrome matte. Normal kit is 20-inch wheels, but 21-inchers are available, all on summer performance tires. A heated three-spoke steering wheel, diamond-stitched sport seats, more badges, and included tech like twin-screen MMI Navigation spruce up the interior.

The S6 in Premium Plus trim comes with an MSRP of $73,900, which is $2,000 more than the outgoing model. The destination rises by $20 to $995, for a total of $74,895. The Prestige trim adds goodies like LED interior lighting, a heads-up display, parking system plus with top-view camera, and a power trunk. It goes up by $3,420 to $78,795 after destination. We expect details on the U.S.-market Audi S7 shortly.