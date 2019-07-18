This is the interior of the C8 Chevy Corvette

Here's the interior of the brand-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette way before you're supposed to see it. Instead of trying to figure out the where and how of the image's release, let's instead break down what we're seeing.

Still not a fan of the steering wheel but the rest looks pretty nice. pic.twitter.com/REOLmbo00j — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) July 18, 2019

Besides the steering wheel and paddle shifters that Chevy already released, the most obvious takeaway is that the C8's interior will be packed with a lot more technology and features than the C7. We see a digital gauge cluster with performance meters front and center along with what we assume is a large LCD touchscreen to the right. There looks to be a head-up display directly in front of the driver, too.

We're not sure how enthusiasts will react to the C8's push-button transmission, but the most controversial piece that we can see from this view may be the massive single row of buttons on a protrusion that clearly delineates the driver's seat from the passenger's. We think we see climate control buttons, but we're not really sure what else is located in the lineup.