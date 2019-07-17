Mercedes is utterly methodical at finding a niche product for anybody and anything. That’s the case again today, as the world was just gifted with an AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake. Sadly, the world doesn’t include the United States in this case, because we’re not getting it here. Let the sad violin music commence.

We thought it important to share the incredible wagon with you all, though, mostly because it just looks so damn good. The same feeling of desire swept over us when Mercedes revealed the regular 2020 CLA Shooting Brake. That wagon isn’t coming here either, but man do we wish it was. This AMG version is seriously pulling on our heartstrings with its gaudy Panamericana grille and swept-back longroof design. This, plus the firecracker of a four-cylinder under the hood are so very tempting.

Speaking of that engine, Mercedes revealed the car in CLA 45 and CLA 45 S variants. The hottest S version makes 421 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, whereas the non-S only makes 387 horsepower. So truthfully, how could one not opt for the S? It’s the same powertrain as what we’re going to get in the sedan version of the CLA 45 with minor horsepower figure adjustments. We’re just not allowed to have wagon-like storage space in our small, hot AMGs.

Just like the other AMGs we’ve seen as of late, this one will make drift mode available, so you can make smoky circles in your wagon. The 0-62 mph time is 4.1 seconds for the CLA 45 or 4.0 seconds for the CLA 45 S Shooting Brake. Another interesting difference Mercedes pointed out between the S and non-S is the size of their exhaust outlets. The S is 8 mm larger in diameter, ensuring it looks slightly more obnoxious than the non-S.

With wagons on the outs and crossovers the thing to own in America now, we don’t expect this car to make its way over here. You’ll have to settle for the still stylish-looking (but not a wagon) CLA 45 sedan. There will likely be a couple hot crossovers that get this engine, too. Expect a GLA 45 and GLB 45 to be coming down the line to fulfill America’s need for practical fast Mercedes.