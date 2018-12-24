Mercedes-AMG A45 with drift mode teased in new video

Mercedes-AMG isn't far away from revealing its A45 hatch to the world. In the meantime, it's teasing the stupid powerful Euro-only Merc with a decidedly unfestive drift video. "Drift" is the operative word here, as the next-gen A45 will have a new version of Mercedes' 4Matic with a "drift mode," similar to the AMG GT 4-Door.
As is obvious from the massive amount of tire screeching in the video, the mode seems to work. We imagine the trick is similar to how Ford attacked drift mode with its all-wheel drive Focus RS. A copious amount of power always helps get the rear end to swing about, and this little Mercedes is expected to have more than enough. The little sibling A35 now makes 302 horsepower, and rumors place this one above the 400 mark. Before this generation, the A45 had been tuned all the way up to 375 horsepower, which is very good for the segment and for a production 2.0-liter turbo.
We'd love to get the hatchback in the U.S., but we only expect the CLA 45 sedan to be sold here eventually. Sedans aren't exactly lighting the charts up, but Mercedes is planning to debut a redesigned CLA at CES in Las Vegas. For now, we'll gaze upon the drifting Mercedes hatchback that we can't have from afar.
