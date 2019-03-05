2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake is another wagon we can't have

The iconic old Volvo 850 T5R might've been available in other colors, but in our minds, it was always yellow. So too was the original Audi A4 Avant and a particularly awesome custom order Mercedes-Benz E55 wagon. And now we have another to add to that list: the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake.
Mercedes-Benz calls the CLA Shooting Brake "a sports car with load space," which sounds like a slight exaggeration. "A wagon variant of a hatch-based sedan" is more accurate but doesn't really roll off the tongue. But what the CLA 250 has is a nice amount of power from its 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It will be paired to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and front-wheel wheel drive, but select markets will have access to 4Matic all-wheel drive and (gulp) a manual transmission. A yellow manual wagon ... it's like a car journalist's dream.
Unfortunately, a dream is all it will ever be for those in the United States, as the chances of the Shooting Brake arriving here are only slightly better than that manual transmission.
For those elsewhere in the world, the CLA Shooting Brake is all about design, with a wing-shaped side window line tapering neatly towards the back. The dark-tinted sunroof is nearly reaches the windshield frame, cutting the roof panel in half behind it. While the smallish wagon doesn't look like it offers much in the way of cargo space (there's 505 liters according to German measurement standards, which doesn't really translate to a cubic-foot number using American standards), but it should definitely be more functional than the CLA sedan/coupe that we will get in the United States.
The interior design is the same as the regular CLA's as well as the A-Class that so-impressed during our first drive. Distinctively, though, this particular Shooting Brake brings the yellow exterior color inside to brighten up the black leather interior. Equipment is broadly equal to the regular CLA.
