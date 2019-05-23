Mercedes-AMG GLB 45 spied in the sun

Earlier Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class spy shots have shown us the AMG 35 performance version and the fully electric sibling, the EQB, both in snowy conditions. But now the properly hardcore AMG 45 has shown its camouflaged self to spy photographers.
The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 seen in January featured single exhaust tips and moderately sized wheels, even if the winter footwear probably necessitated a sensibly specified wheel. The quad-exhaust 45 seen in these spy shots has bigger star-shaped split-spoke rims. The 35 is likely to get around 300hp from its 2.0-liter turbo engine, but the full-power 45 can get a tougher version of the same engine, with two possible power outputs, 383 or 416 horsepower depending whether we're talking about the AMG GLB 45 S or not. Under the camo tape is a beefy body kit and a more aggressive front bumper than more basic models get, and the grille is an AMG Panamerica-style item. The brakes and suspension will also be up to AMG spec.
The best look of the upcoming GLB's styling so far was provided last month with the Concept GLB, but it's likely we'll only have to wait until summer for the wraps to come off the final product. The 2.0-liter engines' base tune will have north of 200 hp, and the concept version was said to have 224. The hot AMG GLBs are expected to follow by fall, possibly to be seen at the Frankfurt IAA show.
