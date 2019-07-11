What used to be a trick for Rolls-Royces, initially, is slowly trickling its way mainstream: self-leveling wheel caps. Today, Volkswagen announced it’s now going to offer its own set of self-leveling wheel caps that folks can buy for something as cheap as a Golf. If you’ve seen the caps on any number of cars before, you’ve probably chuckled a bit at the novelty of them. They may not be to everybody’s taste, but we’re sure there’s a subset of folks out there who need them to be installed on their VW.

“If you’re after a touch of that super-expensive segment on your Volkswagen, or if you just want to quell the niggling irritation of badges pointing in different directions to one another, being upside-down or not being perfectly horizontal when parked, then these are definitely for you,” says James Woolfe, accessories and merchandise product manager at Volkswagen UK. “We’ve not quite reinvented the wheel here, but we know this new item will get certain customers in a spin.”

Very funny. The wheel cap news comes out of VW’s UK arm, but the caps are compatible with some U.S. Volkswagens, as well. If you want to check if they fit your particular VW, the company says that the caps will fit any alloy wheel that can accept hub caps with the part number: 5G0601171XQI. After running some searches, we’ve turned up fitments for the Golf, Jetta, Arteon, Atlas and Tiguan. Model years will vary, but you’re sure to have decent luck with 2019 model year vehicles.

We’re sure you’re all dying to know the cost. A set of four will set you back about $196, converted from pounds sterling. Those are some rather pricey wheel caps, but hey, they’re cool. Funnily enough, VW says they’re not compatible with the Phaeton and Toureg, the two cars it would make sense the most on. We don’t get either of those models in the U.S. anymore, though, so it doesn’t bother us all that much. You’ll need to get in touch with your local VW dealer to get these caps.