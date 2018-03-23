VW reveals the new Touareg, but not for America

Volkswagen has just revealed the latest version of its first modern SUV, the Touareg. It's bigger and is way more high-tech than its predecessors. And according to Volkswagen, it's not for us in the United States. Instead, it will just be launching in overseas markets such as China and Europe.
As such, we'll be missing out on one of the more gadget-laden VWs we've seen. The SUV will be available with a 12-inch Digital Cockpit display for the instruments as well as a huge 15-inch infotainment screen, bigger even than the 12-inch monster in the Ram 1500. VW gave this combination a name that wouldn't be out of place in a car from the '50s, or maybe a tech company from the '90s, the Innovision Cockpit. Volkswagen says drivers can use these screens to adjust many settings to adjust how the car drives, and to control what's happening in the interior and personalize it.
The technology isn't restricted to the infotainment. Handling is enhanced with four-wheel-steering and electronically adjustable anti-roll bars. A full complement of safety features includes night vision, front cross-traffic assist, LED matrix headlights and Roadwork Lane Assist. This is a semi-autonomous feature that will handle steering, braking and accelerating at speeds up to 37 mph.
Volkswagen notes the new Touareg is longer and wider than the current model, but through the use of aluminum and high-strength steel, it's 234 pounds lighter. Powering the bigger, wider body will be a range of engines including two diesel V6s making 228 horsepower and 282 horsepower. A 335-horsepower gasoline V6, 415-horsepower diesel V8, and 362-horsepower hybrid powertrain will also be available.
