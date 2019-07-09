Mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette leaked on YouTube?

The long-awaited mid-engine Corvette's official introduction is right around the corner, and if history is any reliable indication, that means you can expect a steady stream of leaks and purported leaks right up until the covers are officially pulled off. Like the one you see here, in fact, which was originally posted on YouTube by a user who goes by the name Street Speed 717.

We can't be sure it's legit, but it certainly looks plausible. The color of the car seems to match the leaked rear end we saw yesterday, and the overall shape is just about what we've been expecting. There are definitely elements of Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars past and present, but really, there's only so much you can do with a wedge-shaped mid-engine design to truly make it stand out.

It's hard to tell due to the overall graininess of the image, but it appears that the venting in the C8's front bumper may be blacked-out in production vehicles, and despite the unfortunate glare present on this car's headlights, there may be a dark theme to the car's lighting elements. This car's wheels sport a similar dark treatment.

Compared to the spy photos and videos that we've already seen, this leak doesn't show us all that much. Still, it's something to whet the appetites of 'Vette enthusiasts ahead of the C8's official reveal on July 18.