The reveal of the mid-engine Chevy Corvette is just 10 days away. For years we’ve seen spy photos, videos and more of the C8, but everything has been covered in some sort of camouflage. Thanks to Covette Forum and Instagram account absoluthank, we have what might just be the first naked image of the new Corvette. It’s just a fuzzy photo of the car’s rear bumper, but if you compare it to everything we’ve seen so far, it does look pretty legit.

View this post on Instagram The new #Corvette #C8 #mecorvette #midenginecorvette 👀 A post shared by Ryan Hartley (@absoluthank) on Jul 7, 2019 at 5:58pm PDT



There’s a lot going on in the rear. The wing is larger than anything we’ve seen on anything outside the ZR1. The bumper has lots of sharp angles, especially around the license plate insert. There are two small vents on the outside corner, just below the taillights. As with every Corvette before it, the C8 has four lights in the rear, with these four drawing some influence from the new 2020 Chevy Camaro. For the first time since production on the C4 ended in 1996, the quad exhaust tips are at the corners of the bumper rather than in the center under the license plate.

We don’t have any more information right now, but stay tuned to Autoblog on July 18 for the full reveal of the new C8 Corvette.