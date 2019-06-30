Neither Hobbs nor Shaw believe in physics in trailer No. 3

With all due respect to "John Wick," "Hobbs & Shaw" might be the biggest action movie ever created. So big, in fact, that it has apparently transcended Earth's pesky laws of physics. The combined gravitational power of The Rock, Jason Statham and Idris Elba have thrown the planet off its axis and completely redefined what humans, cars, motorcycles, trucks, planes, and helicopters are capable of. Don't believe it? Just watch trailer No. 3 for the first spinoff of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to announce the final official trailer before "Hobbs & Shaw" debuts Aug. 2. As expected, numero tres is more of what we saw in trailer one and trailer two. Luke Hobbs, played by The Rock, and Deckard Shaw, played by Statham, put their differences aside to work together fighting the self-proclaimed Black Superman aka Brixton aka Elba. A new character, Shaw's sister Hattie, joins the war as well. Throughout the entire 2:25 clip, there are about 8 seconds that don't include an explosion, gunfire, a stunt, a shirtless flex, or a combination of the four.
In addition to the usual gobs of supercars (sup, McLaren), the "Fast" franchise producers continue to lean heavily on its own custom vehicle creations. There are beefy military vehicles, autonomous motorcycles, juiced-up flatbed trucks, and tow trucks pulling helicopters.
Check out the full preview above, and get ready for the official start of summer on Aug. 2.
