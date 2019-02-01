Jason Statham and The Rock drive under a semi in 'Hobbs & Shaw' trailer

The stunt, seen at about the 1:28 mark, is a direct callback to the original "The Fast and the Furious," in which the team drives a Honda Civic under a semi while boosting goods. The first film debuted in 2001, and 18 years later, much has changed.
In a unique direction, the Fast franchise is branching off into a spinoff that focuses on two former bad guys, The Rock as Luke Hobbs and Statham as Deckard Shaw. In the new movie, Hobbs and Shaw are brought together to work on the same team in order to defeat the new villain played by Idris Elba. Brixton, as he's called, is a "human evolutionary change," AKA a tech-infused invincible superspecimen. As one would expect, Hobbs and Shaw are expected to save the world from his threatening plot.
Rather than a trailer filled with dozens of high-end recognizable cars, this one is mostly filled with the wild stunt cars the series has used more and more often. The McLaren 720S is the most noticeable automobile cameo, with several motorcycles and military vehicles also making appearances.
Further building the story, The Rock teased a separate part of the film on his Instagram. In the photo, he's at Hobbs Customs, a chop shop turned legal garage owned by the Hobbs Bros. Surely this will make for some major car scenes throughout the film.
In other Fast news, The Rock said at a Sundance festival interview that he likely wouldn't be in "Fast and Furious 9" but could return for the 10th installment. Vin Diesel also made headlines via Instagram when he spoke on the upcoming female-focused "Fast and Furious" film, the second of three total spinoffs.
"Hobbs & Shaw "will hit theaters this summer on August 2.
A lil' HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa 🇼🇸 we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Western Samoa where they own and operate "Hobbs Customs" - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is "Ou te le tau to'atasi ae matou te tau fa'atasi" which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41 📸