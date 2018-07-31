Dwayne Johnson gifts stunt double lifted Ford F-150

Those are the words that brought stuntman Tanoai Reed to tears, and they came from his cousin Dwayne Johnson. Reed has served as The Rock's stunt double for 17 years, starting with Johnson's appearance in The Scorpion King way back in 2002. Let's just say that means the two have seen plenty of ups and downs during their working relationship.
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several "Stuntman of the Year" honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We're just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾
Johnson was able to surprise Reed with the Ford F-150 pickup truck by convincing the stuntman that they were taking part in a behind-the-scenes video shoot. Off in the distance, a black, lifted truck can be seen in the background with a big red bow on the hood. Reed's reaction proves that he most definitely did not smell what The Rock was cookin'.
