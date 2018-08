Dwayne Johnson gifts stunt double lifted Ford F-150

"It's been an honor and I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I love you, I thank you, and enjoy your new truck."Those are the words that brought stuntman Tanoai Reed to tears, and they came from his cousin Dwayne Johnson. Reed has served as The Rock's stunt double for 17 years, starting with Johnson's appearance in The Scorpion King way back in 2002. Let's just say that means the two have seen plenty of ups and downs during their working relationship.Johnson was able to surprise Reed with the Ford F-150 pickup truck by convincing the stuntman that they were taking part in a behind-the-scenes video shoot. Off in the distance, a black, lifted truck can be seen in the background with a big red bow on the hood. Reed's reaction proves that he most definitely did not smell what The Rock was cookin'