Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogan headline new season of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Throughout its 10-season run, Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" has had one of the most stacked lineups of guests ever assembled on a show. And that's not about to stop in season 11. Following acts such as Barack Obama, Larry David, David Letterman, Chris Rock and Tina Fey, the new batch of episodes will include Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogan, Melissa Villaseñor and Jamie Foxx, among others.
Seinfeld took to Instagram to announce the return of the show. In a post that showed a promotional poster, Seinfeld said, "I love the coffee. I love the cars. I love the comedians. And yes, doing the show with Eddie was really special."
The accompanying image laid out a preview of how the season will play out. In addition to the aforementioned guests, Seinfeld will also take drives and sip the black stuff with Ricky Gervais (again), Matthew Broderick, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.
Unfortunately, the teaser focuses more on the guests than the cars. There is one single car on the post, a Ford Mustang Grande. If that's any indication, this season might get weird. We'll find out on Netflix starting July 19, 2019.
We're excited, Jerry. We love the coffee, the cars, and the comedians, too.
