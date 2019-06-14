2020 GMC Sierra HD pricing announced

Just as with its Chevy twin, pricing for the 2020 GMC Sierra HD has been revealed. Unlike the Chevy, though, prices haven't dropped across the board. The ultimate base prices for the 2500 HD and 3500 HD are technically less than the 2019 models at $37,195 and $38,395 respectively, but that's because those are the reintroduced regular cab models. Matching up the body styles of the last year's cheapest Sierras with their new equivalents, and the prices have crept up a few hundred dollars. But the next highest trim level, SLE, drops in price by nearly $2,000 between equivalent trucks. Equivalent SLT trucks are up nearly $2,000 each, though, and the base Denalis have gone up by nearly $8,000.
While the new Sierra HD is only more affordable than the last one in certain circumstances, they all feature more capability. The standard 6.0-liter gas-powered V8 makes an extra 41 horsepower and 84 pound-feet of torque than the old one for a total of 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. The 6.6-liter diesel V8 still makes 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, but it now gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. Maximum fifth-wheel towing has increased, too. For the 2500, that number jumps from 15,400 pounds to 18,500 in the new model. For the 3500, fifth-wheel towing goes from 23,100 pounds to 35,500 pounds for the new truck. And of course, you can get GMC's fancy MultiPro tailgate on the new Sierra HD.
One final note on the Sierra HD's pricing: it has the highest base price of the full-size heavy duty trucks. The Ford F-250 Super Duty is the cheapest at $34,745 and is closely followed by the Ram 2500 at $35,090. The full range of GMC Sierra HD pricing is listed below:
- Sierra 2500 HD
- Regular Cab
- Sierra: $37,195
- SLE: $41,595
- Double Cab
- Sierra: $39,795
- SLE: $43,595
- SLT: $52,195
- Crew Cab
- Sierra: $41,595
- SLE: $45,395
- SLT: $53,995
- AT4: $59,295
- Denali: $65,295
- Sierra 3500 HD
- Regular Cab
- Sierra: $38,395
- SLE: $42,795
- Double Cab
- Sierra: $41,195
- SLE: $44,995
- Crew Cab
- Sierra: $42,795
- SLE: $46,595
- SLT: $55,195
- AT4: $60,495
- Denali: $66,495
- Regular Cab